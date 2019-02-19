Mira Rajput brings style to the gym with this chic black look. See latest pics

Mira Rajput turns heads in fabulous designer outfits (who could forget this white shirt and black mini skirt look?), wherever she goes. But she’s also had countless street style moments. Case in point: On Tuesday, actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, made gym clothes look flawless, as she stepped out post a workout session at her gym in Mumbai. Mira’s latest outfit proves that the best workout look is forever and always a good pair of leggings. It is insanely comfortable, always flattering, and just about as durable as they come. From Malaika Arora’s purple leggings to Kareena Kapoor’s see-through ones, you really can never go wrong. But by giving your basic black leggings a break and swapping in something a just a little more playful, you can absolutely go right, and Mira Rajput just showed us how.

Mira Rajput’s grey leggings with a black floral print are the perfect upgrade to a standard black pair. She gave her monochrome gym look a lift by layering a baby pink sports bra underneath her slouchy black sweatshirt. Adding a pair of pink-tinted sunglasses didn’t hurt, either. Nothing completes a celebrity gym look quite like a pair of chunky sneakers; Mira Rajput’s grey, pink and black Nike kicks go perfectly with her leggings ensemble. Sling bags are the ultimate carry-all solution for working out. Like, Mira, sling one over your shoulder, when travelling. Whether you are working out at the gym or hanging out with friends, take inspiration from this fresh Mira Rajput look; this one’s all about comfort and style:

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 16:37 IST