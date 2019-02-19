Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani hit the gym in style. See latest pics

If Malaika Arora is photographed off duty in Mumbai, there’s a pretty good chance she’s en route to the gym or is spotted post-workout. The fitness pro is serious about her workouts, to say the least — how else do you think she got those washboard abs and calves of steel that she showed off in her latest party-ready little black dress? Whether your fitness goal is to start hitting the gym more, you’re already a pilates regular, or you simply like dressing comfortably, we could all use a little athleisure inspiration from Malaika’s latest workout outfit by Reebok India. Not only Malaika Arora, her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani is also a fan of the gym look, and by studying their laltest workout outfits, we learned a few simple tricks to pulling off a cool gym look.

On Tuesday, reality TV judge and former VJ, Malaika Arora was spotted at her gym in Mumbai wearing a crop top and matching gym shorts. Malaika decided to show off her fit body by leaving her black jacket open. Of course, her fashion-forward gym outfits are not complete without her statement sunglasses and sneakers from her favourite footwear and apparel brand, Reebok. This Malaika Arora look is a cool spin on the celeb workout outfit formula. Instead of tight-fitting leggings, try a pair of loose gum shorts for a summery look. To pull off a look like Malaika’s, first, opt for high-waisted shorts. Next, play with your outerwear. Malaika is a fan of the bomber jacket, which instantly makes her workout look more accessible. For women looking to stand out, Malaika Arora’s ultra-chic workout outfit will turn heads. Want to see what Giorgia Andriani wore to the gym?

Giorgia Andriani styled her post-gym look by choosing to stick to one colour palette. Her black tank top and black leggings by Adidas make for a cohesively stylish ensemble. She wore a pair of white slip-ons by Nike to take her look from the gym to the street. Sporty-chic women would like this minimalistic combo, which offers comfort and coverage. Need to run a quick errand after the gym? Try this look.

To inspire your workout style, below are a few more Malaika Arora gym looks that nail the balance between style and fitness:

This all-purple Malaika Arora look is proof that a workout outfit can look just as fashionable on the streets

Malaika Arora’s mirrored aviators make a style statement

The neon crop top added an interesting contrast to Malaika Arora’s sports bra and shorts ensemble

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 14:46 IST