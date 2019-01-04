Arbaaz Khan celebrates New Year with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, see pics
Actor Arbaaz Khan and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani rang in the New Year together In New York.bollywood Updated: Jan 04, 2019 19:10 IST
Actor Arbaaz Khan’s relationship with Georgia Andriani has been speculated about for a while now. On Friday, four days after the New Year’s Eve, Giorgia took to Instagram to share pictures from a bash in New York, USA.
She shared a picture with Arbaaz and captioned it, “a lil belated ... but here you got my HAPPY NEW YEAR everyone. Make your wishes tangible realities, between you and your dreams only a plan lays in the middle. Thank you 2018 for all you’ve given me. I’ll never forget you... excited to live you 2019 (sic).” Bollywood is still in the mood to holiday, or are returning home after spending some fun days over the New Year.
Sunny Leone was spotted in an all-black outfit at the airport with her husband Daniel Weber as she left for a holiday in Thailand. She also shared photos of her holiday.
Rinke Khanna, Twinkle Khanna’s sister who is based in London, was also spotted at the airport with her daughter Naomi Kasaran and son.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor who will reportedly star in the biopic of the first woman Indian Air Force Pilot, Gunjan Saxena was also spotted. She was seen in denim pants and a beige colour top.
Actor Aamir Khan was spotted at an event along with Raj Thackeray’s wife Sharmila Thackeray.
Saina Nehwal, who recently tied the knot with Parupalli Kashyap, made an appearance on Sunil Grover’s show Kanpur Wale Khuranas.
a lil belated ... but here you got my HAPPY NEW YEAR everyone. Make your wishes tangible realities, between you and your dreams only a plan lays in the middle. Thank you 2018 for all you've given me. I'll never forget you ♥️ excited to live you 2019 😎 #happynewyear #love #us in the #usa outfit by: @kalkifashion
The pap association of Bandra and juhu recently has got intouch with respected mam #sushmitasen . We will surely let you know the concern and the minutes of the meeting.
#rinkekhanna who is now based in London along with her sweet daughter #naomikasaran .Rinke Khanna, who featured in films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, married businessman Sameer Saran in 2003 and moved to London. The actress was last seen in 2003 film Jhankar Beats. Her cameo in Kareena Kapoor and Rahul Bose's Chameli was her last onscreen appearance.
First Published: Jan 04, 2019 19:10 IST