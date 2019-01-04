Arbaaz Khan celebrates New Year with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, see pics

Actor Arbaaz Khan’s relationship with Georgia Andriani has been speculated about for a while now. On Friday, four days after the New Year’s Eve, Giorgia took to Instagram to share pictures from a bash in New York, USA.

She shared a picture with Arbaaz and captioned it, “a lil belated ... but here you got my HAPPY NEW YEAR everyone. Make your wishes tangible realities, between you and your dreams only a plan lays in the middle. Thank you 2018 for all you’ve given me. I’ll never forget you... excited to live you 2019 (sic).” Bollywood is still in the mood to holiday, or are returning home after spending some fun days over the New Year.

Sunny Leone was spotted in an all-black outfit at the airport with her husband Daniel Weber as she left for a holiday in Thailand. She also shared photos of her holiday.

Rinke Khanna, Twinkle Khanna’s sister who is based in London, was also spotted at the airport with her daughter Naomi Kasaran and son.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor who will reportedly star in the biopic of the first woman Indian Air Force Pilot, Gunjan Saxena was also spotted. She was seen in denim pants and a beige colour top.

Actor Aamir Khan was spotted at an event along with Raj Thackeray’s wife Sharmila Thackeray.

Saina Nehwal, who recently tied the knot with Parupalli Kashyap, made an appearance on Sunil Grover’s show Kanpur Wale Khuranas.

Actor Ishaan Khatter was spotted at a popular restaurant in Mumbai.

Actors Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon who are working together in Lukka Chuppi spotted in the city.

Actor Tamannaah spotted at the airport.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 19:10 IST