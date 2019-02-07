Mira Rajput’s casual look is perfect for a weekday evening outing. How to get the look

Mira Rajput was spotted at Soho House, Juhu recently and the look put together is every woman’s go-to for a comfortable look for an evening outing on a weekday. Mira’s style is casual, youthful and easy. She wore a subtle deep olive green top paired with black track pants and completed the look with studded Espadrilles and a sling purse. Her make-up was quite natural with a light coral lip colour. The hair was left open and the ombré texture went well with the relaxed look. Mira Rajput’s wardrobe has been a mix of contemporary patterns but mostly the star wife is seen experimenting with all kinds of patterns, separates, drapes and tones. From interesting trousers, shirts, tops, dresses and unusual silhouettes, it is difficult to put Mira in a box.

To nail the casual look for outings, parties, dates and more, keep it simple yet interesting by pairing different patterns together. You can either pair a block top with skirt, shorts or you can go for an opposite texture for trousers or cargos. You can also try wearing ankle-length boots or strappy sandals in nudes or black to keep the look to the point and minimal. Maximalists can go for volume with long skirts or asymmetrical drapes and wear stacked neckpieces to create your own street style. The hair can also be made into a bun or a braid look also won’t be disappointing at all.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 14:19 IST