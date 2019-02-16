Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray called out for wearing a Sabyasachi design copy at NYFW 2019. See pics

Catriona Gray , Miss Universe 2018 apparently wore a copy of a Sabyasachi design by American designer Sherri Hill to New York Fashion Week 2019 and was trolled on Instagram for it. The design belongs to Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s 2016 Firdaus Couture Collection. Instagrammers pointed the uncanny resemblance out and started trolling Gray.

Designed by Sherri Hill, and styled by Marquis Bias for her appearance at the recently concluded New York Fashion Week 2019, Catriona’s velvet cape-dress, that she wore with a short black skirt looked very similar to the Firdaus Coat from Sabyasachi’s 2016 collection, that took us back to the colonial times with inspiration from countries like Kenya and Burma. The motifs of birds, coconut trees and flowers in this collection was a striking feature and it was termed Modern Heirloom.

This recently-spotted Sherri Hill design also featured Sabyasachi’s signature floral embellishments on the black velvet cloth and boasted of a zari border.

The copied design has been spotted by Diet Sabya, an anonymous Instagram account that calls out plagiarised fashion designs and compares them.

