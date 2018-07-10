Monsoon fashion done right, this is how you match your footwear with your outfits

Monsoon is a gloomy time of the year that is generally a threat to all the fashion fun. Trying to match right footwear adds to the dilemma. From light material to light shoes and from rich hues to comfortable feet, experts suggest ways to give this monsoon season a fashionable twist.

Siddharth Bindra, Managing Director of Rangriti and Anupam Bansal, Managing Director of Liberty Shoes, list down ways to look fashionable this monsoon.

Gold foil prints with strappy sandals: Monsoon season calls for light material and pastel shades, and if you add a touch of shimmer with beautiful gold foil prints on your pastel coloured kurtas, you’re effortlessly ready for the monsoon. You can chose from a variety of colours like turquoise, dust pink, teal blue or bright pink.

As for your feet, prefer wearing flats or platform heals instead off pencil heel to avoid slipping and other walking discomfort due to mud and puddles during the monsoon season. So pair your gold foil printed kurtis with strappy flat sandals and it would definitely ace up your style game.

Vibrant colours to make gloomy days exciting: you can change the fashion game by bringing in all the vibrant and exciting colours out of the wardrobe. Vibrant colour outfits would instantly add up to your entire look without having to do much accessorising, just team it with your pair of ballerina shoes.

Layering especially quilted jackets: Mix and match works wonders and this monsoon calls for some mixing and matching of different colours and prints. Why always go for the boring light shades and dull layering? Put some maroon slim pants with a black indie top and to layer it up some ethnic print quilted jacket for a boho chic vibe even in monsoon. Buy some bright hues to cover your monsoon blues.

As for the footwear, team up your outfit with a pair of clogs or a pair of cute flip flop during monsoon which can never go out of fashion.

