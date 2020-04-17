Multitasking models: Fashion industry’s novel idea to carry on shoot!

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 20:00 IST

Usually magazine photoshoots, designer campaigns and look book shoots need a whole team of art directors, makeup artists,stylists and photographers to bring a concept to life.

But with staying and working from home, along with social distancing becoming the new normal, the fashion industry had to find out a smart way to organize such shoots without involving a whole bunch of people.

So when a lot of magazines including Vogue Italia virtually came on stands with their April issue, it was exciting to see how supermodel Bella Hadid posed from her home while in quarantine. The editorial shoot was done via facetime, with photographer Brianna Capozzi and stylist Haley Woolen virtually directing her. The supermodel did her own hair and makeup. The result was as good as what we see otherwise in such shoots.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford too shared on Instagram her new facetime shoot with New York based photographer Kat Irlin. She wrote, “There’s a first time for everything! FaceTime photoshoot with @kat_in_nyc 📲 Fashion and photography are going to be different for a while, but that doesn’t mean we need to stop being creative.”

There are a lot of photographers like Alessio Albi and Kat Irlin who are creating art in times of corona. The demand for photographers with live-in model partners have also increased in west.

Back home, a leading fashion magazine featured actor Sobhita Dhulipala in their special work-from-home issue. In this too the actor styled her own look, did her own hair and makeup and even decided her own concept. The result was appreciated by everyone in the fashion frat. While sharing the cover picture on her Instagram, Sobhita Dhulipala also wrote, “Not only did I thrive in the creative stimulation but also had fun because I didn’t need to be anything but truthful and relevant.”

And it’s not just with editorial shoots. High street brands like Zara is also following the same module. There latest campaign features models posing from home in the brand’s latest collection which was sent to their houses. In short models have now become stylists, makeup artists and even creative directors doing everything from home.

“During these challenging times, shoots like these are cost saving and you also tend to maintain a social distance, which is the need of the hour,” says designer Jenjum Gadi.

Om Panwar, owner of a leading modelling agency in Delhi and Mumbai called Purple Thoughts India says, “We got one or two enquiries regarding models who can conduct a shoot on their own from their home by some brands. Because of lack of finances too, the designers are not willing to shell out a lot of money for shoots at this time. So I guess this would be the new way ahead for a lot of them.”