New hair, don't care: Priyanka Chopra's quarantine haircut will inspire you to get bangs. Here's the secret behind her luscious mane

New hair, don’t care: Priyanka Chopra’s quarantine haircut will inspire you to get bangs. Here’s the secret behind her luscious mane

While most of us have been mulling over whether we should indulge in some quarantine trimming of our locks, the sultry Isn’t It Romantic actor has gone ahead and chopped those bangs off, and the resulting product is just perfect.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 12, 2020 13:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has new hair and she ‘don’t care’.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has new hair and she ‘don’t care’.(INSTAGRAM)
         

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is always reinventing herself, be it her career or her looks. The actor has experimented with everything, from acting in Bollywood as a leading actor, to moving on to music, then onto American sitcoms like Quantico, and more recently her many entrepreneurial ventures. There is nothing that Priyanka can’t ace, and her style game has also shot through the roof in the past few years, with her and husband Nick Jonas even being dubbed the most stylish couple a while back by a leading American magazine. And while most of us have been mulling over whether we should indulge in some quarantine trimming of our locks, the sultry Isn’t It Romantic actor has gone ahead and chopped those bangs off, and the resulting product is just perfect. The haircut is making Priyanka look more young and vibrant than she always does. The actor posted a selfie of herself sporting the new do and captioned her Instagram post, “New hair, don’t care.”

 

New hair, don’t care.

While there are many gorgeous features that Priyanka flaunts, her lips and luscious mane are the most discussed. Priyanka does follow a lot of homemade remedies, told to her by her mother Madhu Chopra, to make her skin and hair looking their best. Here is a hair mask recipe she had shared earlier, in an interview with Vogue India, The Sky Is Pink actor shared, “Mix full-fat yogurt, a teaspoon of honey, and one egg into a bowl. Apply the mixture directly on the scalp as a mask. Leave it for 30 minutes and wash it with lukewarm water and baby shampoo.”

 

Eggs are great for your hair as the keep the scalp sebum in check, improve hair growth and shine, while also reducing the frizz. Honey helps smoothen out the frizz and split ends, adding shine to your hair. While curd helps clean up dandruff and flakes from your scalp, while the protein and calcium in it can help make hair thick and stronger. Curd is also a great natural conditioner.

