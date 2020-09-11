e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / New York Fashion Week gets a new look amid Covid-19 restrictions

New York Fashion Week gets a new look amid Covid-19 restrictions

New York Fashion Week will look a little different this season, with the typical seven-day parade of events stripped down to five days because of COVID-19 restrictions, with online runway shows, and smaller, socially distanced audiences.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 11, 2020 14:14 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
New York
Models wait at backstage prior the fashion show of Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. (Representational image)
Models wait at backstage prior the fashion show of Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. (Representational image)(AP)
         

New York Fashion Week will look a little different this season, with the typical seven-day parade of events stripped down to five days because of COVID-19 restrictions, with online runway shows, and smaller, socially distanced audiences. Host IMG said it had worked closely with the governor’s office to understand the protocols needed in order to have the shows running from Sept. 13-17.

“We evolved the event and our offerings to designers to be able to create an event that’s both safe and successful ... and that allows consumers to tune in to watch and participate,” said global senior vice president of marketing and brand strategy at IMG, April Guidone. Highlights this season include Jason Wu, Rebecca Minkoff and Christian Siriano, who will show from his Connecticut home. Partnering with U.S. hardware store Lowes, each designer will create sets “with home décor products they found at Lowes.”

Spring Studios, the normal home of New York Fashion Week, is also adapting. “We are offering the rooftop at Spring (Studios) to designers for more traditional runway shows that may have a very small and limited, socially distant audience,” said Guidone. Designers will use the indoor venues that previously hosted large runway shows to debut their collections in new ways, such as by creating films or content for social media. “And then we’ll release that content on schedule as if it’s live,” Guidone said.

The content, along with panels and special events, will be broadcasted on NYFW.com. The Council of Fashion Designers of America has also created a new digital platform, Runway360.com, to air various runway shows. Brooklyn-based model Anok Yai has been working in London since March and described the few shows she has done during the pandemic as “very strange.” “Everything obviously is very spaced out,” said Yai, noting that in the past 100 people would be in one room doing hair and makeup, but now it is less than a dozen.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Kangana Ranaut’s fan arrested in Kolkata for threatening Sanjay Raut
Kangana Ranaut’s fan arrested in Kolkata for threatening Sanjay Raut
Five Cs for students in 21st century: PM Modi’s top quotes on education
Five Cs for students in 21st century: PM Modi’s top quotes on education
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In