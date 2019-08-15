From suits, to pink, to anti-fits, here’s a complete sibling style swap guide

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 14:10 IST

Remember raiding your sibling’s closet as a kid? Your brother’s distressed denims were your favourite and you would make it look sassier by teaming with pussy bow shirts. While sisters had a lot of options to choose from when they browsed through their brother’s wardrobe, boys couldn’t explore much from their sister’s collection. But with androgyny foraying in fashion and girls investing in pantsuits, kimonos and oversized shirts, boys can now make the most of their sister’s closet. With smart styling and the right mix and match, you can cement your style credentials. Why not have some fun and experiment like you have never done before this Raksha Bandhan.

Flower power

Every stylish guy owns a few floral shirts. Florals for men are a rage in the fashion world, globally. You can borrow your brother’s floral shirt and style it with a slip dress. A neatly done top bun with wet strands on the forehead goes well with this look.

Guys can also celebrate flower power by opting for their sister’s floral hoodie and teaming it with relaxed fit linen pants for a comfy look.

B075XKQP4L, B07TCNQJ4V

Power of a suit

If you are in a mood to rock a pantsuit, you don’t necessarily need to buy one. Raid your brother’s closet and pick a coloured suit. Wearing it without a shirt or top underneath or a knotted shirt is the cool way to go about it for girls. From snakeskin print to zebra print, options abound for stylish men. Guys can take a break from those boring plain suits and pull off a printed one picked from their sister’s closet.

Traditional twist

Dhoti may be a tricky outfit to pull off, but it’s undoubtedly the coolest. You don’t really need to buy a dhoti if you are planning to wear it for any occasion. Your sister’s sari can be of great help. Choose the sari colour creatively. You can either do colour-blocking, tonal dressing (dress up head to toe in the same tone) or go monochromatic.

B07LGMTGRF, B07P6RBFJR

Think pink

Men are wearing pink like never before. Make a cool statement with this colour. Your sister’s sheer pink shacket can be a part of your wardrobe. Style it with a white tee. Girls can look for a boxy and oversized blazer from their brother’s closet for that slouchy, anti-fit look. Team the jacket with drawstring pants. Coloured jackets can keep the quirk element intact.

Handy handloom

Have you ever thought of wearing your brother’s kurta-pajama set? If not then you should give it a try. While the silhouette is very boxy, you can add that extra quirk by rolling up your sleeves and unbuttoning few buttons from the top.

Patiala pyjamas are not just meant for women. They look like harem pants which are unisex. You can wear your sister’s Patiala salwar with a trendy blazer to look spiffy.

B076VKCZ4D, B07LDR3XV3

Credits:

Concept and styling: Akshay Kaushal

Wardrobe: Pero, Kanelle, Shivan and Narresh, Sahil Aneja, Gaurav Khanijo, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Leconate Hemant, Amaare Couture Amen by Apoorav and Siddharth

Models: Models: Adarsh Raj (Purple Thoughts), Kanchan Maithani (TSS), Anushka Tiwari (TSS), Jericson( Frow Serb), Daniel Sirohi (Ninjas Model Management), Lovely Singh and Amit Legha

Shoes: Sahil Aneja and Jeetinder Sandhu

Hair and Makeup: Shan Roel

Production and styling assistance: Anouska Ray, Yashika Khatri and Vansh Alagh

Location courtesy: Aloft New Delhi

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 13:05 IST