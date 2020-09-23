e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Ralph Lauren to lay off thousands as pandemic dulls luxury fashion

Ralph Lauren to lay off thousands as pandemic dulls luxury fashion

Ralph Lauren Corp said on Tuesday it would cut 15% of its global workforce by the end of this fiscal year as the luxury retailer strives to lower costs and ride out the impact of Covid-19 on sales and shopping habits.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 23, 2020 11:24 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
The New York-based fashion house, which has 530 stores globally, said the changes would see it move more business online.
The New York-based fashion house, which has 530 stores globally, said the changes would see it move more business online. (Instagram @ralphlauren)
         

Ralph Lauren Corp said on Tuesday it would cut 15% of its global workforce by the end of this fiscal year as the luxury retailer strives to lower costs and ride out the impact of Covid-19 on sales and shopping habits.

The New York-based fashion house, which has 530 stores globally, said the changes would see it move more business online.

The company did not say how many or what type of jobs could go, but based on its last reported total workforce of about 24,900 employees, the changes could impact more than 3,700 employees.

“The changes happening in the world around us have accelerated the shifts we saw pre-Covid, and we are fast-tracking some of our plans to match them,” Chief Executive Officer Patrice Louvet said.

The health crisis has hit demand for high-end handbags, apparel and accessories as more customers hold back on non-essential spending, forcing many companies to slow their expansion plans.

It has also put the brakes on the industry’s biggest ever merger, with France’s LVMH trying to back out of its $16 billion deal to acquire Tiffany & Co.

Britain’s Burberry Group and luxury department store operator Harrods have also cut hundreds of jobs.

“After stores reopened, the second phase of recovery for retailers is looking at their balance sheets and how to improve profitability, and for high-end clothing companies, that often means closing stores or letting people go,” said Jessica Ramirez, retail analyst at Jane Hali & Associates.

However, online sales of luxury goods have surged and Ralph Lauren said it would invest in digital platforms to support e-commerce operations and expand product personalization.

The layoffs could result in gross annual pre-tax savings of about $180 million to $200 million, the company said. It expects to incur one-time pre-tax charges of about $120 million to $160 million in fiscal 2021.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
India slams Turkish President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks at UNGA
India slams Turkish President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks at UNGA
Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 39, rescue ops on
Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 39, rescue ops on
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
KKR to invest Rs 5,550 crore in Reliance Retail
KKR to invest Rs 5,550 crore in Reliance Retail
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In