RCB Captain Virat Kohli twins with mom-to-be Anushka Sharma on his 32nd birthday celebration in Dubai. Get the look

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 12:36 IST

IPL Team Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, Virat Kohli, celebrated his 32nd birthday yesterday alongside his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and his team mates in Dubai. Captain Kohli’s birthday came just a day before he and his team battle it out with Sunrisers Hyderabad on the pitch of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Anushka shared photos from Virat’s birthday celebrations and the couple were seen twinning in black. Virat and Anushka are expecting their first baby together, and the couple can be seen hugging, and Anushka is showering kisses on Virat.

Anushka looked radiant in the black smock-style frock with multicoloured thread embroidery on the sleeves, she wore minimal makeup and completed her look with open hair and huge hoops. Virat wore a black T-shirt, twinning with his wife, who is expected to deliver their baby by January of next year.

Anushka’s comments section was flooded with heart and lovestruck emojis, including those from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tahira Kashyap, Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh and many others. Anushka has been attending practically every match that Kohli has been playing, cheering him on from the stands. RCB has made the playoffs of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The actor is often seen in the stadium cheering for Virat and his team.

If you’re loving Anushka’s Boho style outfit, here’s the next best thing:

