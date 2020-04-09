Rewind and Refashion: Try these easy upcycling tips at home

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 10:26 IST

At a time when the world has been turned upside down, there’s a need to draw sustenance from the old order, and the same holds true for fashion, too. With some extra time and creativity, you can refashion old clothes into pieces of art. Here are some easy tips from experts.

Have genuine respect for the textiles. Hang scarves or stoles like a tapestry over your bed or use an old jamawar as a table cloth.

Add zari patches to a bralette and wear over a sari.

Refashion vintage fabrics in a way that’s wearable and has a wow factor. The rule is to do it with finesse and not make it look too crafty.

Add lace trims, buttons and brooches to give a makeover to an old pair of canvas or fabric shoes.

Most importantly, do it for yourself. Cocoon yourself in things that make you happy.

(With inputs from designers Anupama Dayal and Jeetinder Sandhu)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter