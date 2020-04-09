e-paper
Rewind and Refashion: Try these easy upcycling tips at home

Rewind and Refashion: Try these easy upcycling tips at home

With some extra time and creativity, you can refashion old clothes into pieces of art. Here are some easy tips from experts.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Apr 09, 2020 10:26 IST
Hindustan Times
         

At a time when the world has been turned upside down, there’s a need to draw sustenance from the old order, and the same holds true for fashion, too. With some extra time and creativity, you can refashion old clothes into pieces of art. Here are some easy tips from experts.

Have genuine respect for the textiles. Hang scarves or stoles like a tapestry over your bed or use an old jamawar as a table cloth.

Hindustantimes

Add zari patches to a bralette and wear over a sari.

Refashion vintage fabrics in a way that’s wearable and has a wow factor. The rule is to do it with finesse and not make it look too crafty.

Add lace trims, buttons and brooches to give a makeover to an old pair of canvas or fabric shoes.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Most importantly, do it for yourself. Cocoon yourself in things that make you happy.

(With inputs from designers Anupama Dayal and Jeetinder Sandhu)

‘We will win this together’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s thank you note
Maharashtra Covid-19 cases reach 1,135 in a month; mortality rate double than India’s
As Centre considers Covid-19 lockdown extension, demand to resume industry
LIVE: 669 active cases of coronavirus recorded in Delhi
Covid-19: What you need to know today
No dearth of anti-malaria drug, say states amid local concerns
‘Players are just pawns’: Former Pakistan skipper says board officials may be involved in fixing
2020 WCOTY awards: Porsche Taycan adjudged World Luxury Car of the year
