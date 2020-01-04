e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Fashion and Trends / Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty has dropped a new collection with Adam Selman

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty has dropped a new collection with Adam Selman

The singer-turned-fashion mogul teamed up with one of her favourite designers, Adam Selman, for a special Savage x Fenty collaboration of zippered lingerie.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 04, 2020 10:49 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C.
Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty has dropped a new collection with Adam Selman.
Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty has dropped a new collection with Adam Selman.(savagexfenty/Instagram)
         

American singer Rihanna today dropped her new Savage x Fenty Collection with Adam Selman.

According to Page Six, to celebrate the loved-up holiday, the singer-turned-fashion mogul teamed up with one of her favourite designers, Adam Selman, for a special Savage x Fenty collaboration of zippered lingerie.

The 31-year old pop star from her Feny Crop account, which is the official Fenty Corporation by Rihanna disclosed the news to her followers.

The picture shared on the account featured Rihanna looking sizzling hot in a red zippered bikini with a red puffer jacket on top.

Fentycrop captioned the post, “Start off 2020 with nothing but [?] in these new @savagexfenty styles! The amazing @adamselman curated TWO VIP boxes for you to dip into. Get yours now at SavageX.com.”

 

The highlight from the lingerie line, which Selman who created Rihanna’s iconic ‘naked dress’, said that the collection which was inspired by 80s lingerie and Frederick’s of Hollywood included a topless babydoll dress and glittery heart-shaped nipple pasties, reported Page Six.

Adam Selman for Savage x Fenty’s collection is now available online for $16 to $84, and available in the sizes 32A to 42DD and XS to 3X.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video
‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video
Declare those opposing CAA as anti-Dalit, anti-poor, says Nityanand Rai
Declare those opposing CAA as anti-Dalit, anti-poor, says Nityanand Rai
Why MHA is finding it ‘difficult’ to frame rules to implement citizenship law
Why MHA is finding it ‘difficult’ to frame rules to implement citizenship law
Samajwadi Party promises pension for anti-CAA protesters, draws BJP ire
Samajwadi Party promises pension for anti-CAA protesters, draws BJP ire
No posters, banners allowed during India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I in Guwahati
No posters, banners allowed during India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I in Guwahati
Major push for electric vehicles, govt to set up 2636 EV charging stations
Major push for electric vehicles, govt to set up 2636 EV charging stations
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends