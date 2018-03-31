Rose, lavender, orchid: You need to include these flowers in your skincare regime

Apart from their appealing scent, flowers and their extracts can also remedy common beauty problems. While Criste mariane stem cells help in anti-ageing, lavender is anti-inflammatory and relax the muscles, say experts.

Shikhee Agrawal, head trainer at The Body Shop India; Amit Sarda, managing director at Soulflower; and Bindiya Gupta, beauty expert at Organic Harvest, list the power of flowers:

* From skincare to make-up to bodycare, flowers such as Moringa, Britsh rose, chamomile, sunflower, lavender, jasmine, rose, and Criste mariane are beneficial. The plant stem cells are reputed to have a revolutionary anti-ageing ingredient.

Lavender essential oil is full of antioxidants. (Shutterstock)

* Crista Mariane, lemongrass and lavender in scrubs, masks, toners and face washes can leave the skin exfoliated and smooth.

* The flower Camellia is high in oleic acid, which makes it rich with moisturising and barrier-enhancing properties. It is the ultimate indulgent skin hydration. The Japanese Camelia flower extract leaves the skin soft and subtly fragranced.

* Dandelion extract is popular for soothing the skin and and preventing premature ageing. Washing your face with dandelion flower is great for itchy skin or eczema. It includes vitamins A, C, and E, which protect the skin from radical damage and stimulate collagen production.

Lemongrass and lavender in scrubs, masks, toners and face washes can leave the skin exfoliated and smooth. (Shutterstock)

* Lavender essential oil is one of the most versatile skin care products. It is full of antioxidants, which helps in removing toxins from the skin and gives you a beautiful glow. The oil is anti-inflammatory and relaxing for the muscles and can be applied to treat eczema or acne.

* Rose oil helps lighten scars, blemishes and sunburn and also has rejuvenating properties. Jasmine essential oil helps moisturise the skin and relaxes the muscles. Ylang Ylang essential oil balances skin oil and keeps your skin youthful and refreshed.

* Daisy flower extracts, as an ingredient, is commonly used in cosmetics, beauty and skincare products. It is ideal for making serums, toners, lotions and ointments. The extract yields a high concentration of free-radical scavenging antioxidants that are friendly to sensitive skin types and help in brightening the skin.

* Honeysuckle is an aromatic flower with a balancing effect on the skin. The antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties of honeysuckle are excellent for skincare treatments. It is ideal for skin rashes and blemishes.

* Orchid flower, if regularly used, in fragrances protects the skin from environmental pollution while hydrating the skin. The essence of orchid flower can be applied on all types of skin and increases cell regeneration.

