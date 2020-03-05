Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif: Take cue from the Bollywood divas on how to style a short dress

Mar 05, 2020

As the spring season is upon us, it is time to give your wardrobe a breath of fresh air with newer textures, silhouettes, cuts and colours. Among the top trends like denim wear,voluminous patterns, bright hues and tonal separates, the short dress continues to reign the top style chart and remains one of the favourite picks among millennials. Bollywood style icons like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and Anushka Sharma are loving the trend and we have spotted them time and again in a range of styles when it comes to short dresses. Be it an A-line or a shift dress, a sun dress or a wrap one, poof or a shirt dress, the classic dress is here to stay.



Alia Bhatt was recently seen in a lilac wrap dress by a conscious clothing brand, Summer Somewhere - a conscious clothing brand that featured a V-neckline Alia’s dress featured a deep V-neckline and straight sleeves. She completed the look with yellow stilettos and avoided accessories to complement the minimal appeal of the outfit. On the make-up front, Bhatt kept it natural and looked refreshing.





Love Aaj Kal actor Sara Ali Khan was spotted in a colourful and embellished dress by the label, Papa Don’t Preach. It is a good pick for those who are maximalists when it comes to textures. She completed the look sans accessories and went with a sleek hairstyle and white stilettos.

Actor Ananya Panday was recently seen in a textured pearly purple dress by designer Amit Aggarwal. She styled the look with minimal studs and pull her hair back in a classic hair-do.





Anushka Sharma who never fails to impress her with her choice of ensembles was recently seen in a short pearly white dress that featured voluminous sleeves and complemented the Zero actor beautifully.





Take cue from these style divas and pick the right short dress for yourself.



