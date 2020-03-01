Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan: Best and Worst dressed celebrities this week

fashion-and-trends

Bollywood celebrities were pretty quiet this past week on their social media with very few posting updates, however they still went out and about town running errands, promoting their upcoming projects, being featured on fashion magazines and much more. Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning in an animal print overcoat by Dolce and Gabbana on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine in which she spoke about sample sizes, inclusivity and loving her flaws. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Malaika Arora were visions in black, Malaika sported a gorgeous Evyatar Myor gown with cape sleeves and thigh high slit. She had her straight hair flowing down her shoulders and sported smokey eyes along with statement rings and bracelets. Sonam on the other hand went for a black vintage style dress by Ulyana Sergeenko Couture, she wore gloves and Bvlgari jewellery. Her hair was up in a bun and she sported a subtle smokey look.

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor’s better half, failed to impress in the Bobo Calcutta embroidered crop top which was paired with bright orange pants and the nouveau yellow sea necklace sandals by Dyuti Bansal.

Anushka Sharma looked her stunning self in a gorgeous white sequinned dress. Anushka sported minimal make-up and had her in a low ponytail.

Alaya F wore a gorgeous yellow midi dress, perfect for the summers that are just around the corner, by Lavish Alice. She had her open hair in loose waves.

Sara Ali Khan on the other hand went for a more simple look as she posed for pictures at the wrap-up party of her upcoming film Coolie No 1 in Mumbai. The film by David Dhawan also stars Varun Dhawan. Sara looked stunning in a simple white kurta and pants with blue stripes, as always Sara sported no make-up except some kajal and looked stunning as always.

