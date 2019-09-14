e-paper
Saturday, Sep 14, 2019

Say hello to yellow: How to rock the colour every season

This bright, happy hue is the flavour of the season, and these celebs have nailed it. Here’s how you too can be a pro.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:32 IST
Etti Bali
Etti Bali
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Say hello to yellow: How to rock the colour every season
Say hello to yellow: How to rock the colour every season (Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)
         

Lush mustard fields, a golden ray of sunshine and the face of a happy emotion — what binds them all together is the colour yellow. Available in abundance in Nature, the colour caught the fancy of many designers and stylists this year. And the fashionistas of Bollywood know that it is enough to turn heads wherever they go.

 

 

Little wonder then, that a string of stars were clicked at various events donning the myriad hues of this colour. Easy to carry, there is a tone for every skin colour — from subdued mustards to popping lemons and the sombre ambers.

 

If you plan to pair it with another colour, be careful to choose a subtler hue. And if you want to go all out, then wear it in the same hue. Adorn it with floral prints or style it with statement jewellery, just don’t forget to have fun with yellow.

 

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 18:31 IST

