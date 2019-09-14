Say hello to yellow: How to rock the colour every season

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:32 IST

Lush mustard fields, a golden ray of sunshine and the face of a happy emotion — what binds them all together is the colour yellow. Available in abundance in Nature, the colour caught the fancy of many designers and stylists this year. And the fashionistas of Bollywood know that it is enough to turn heads wherever they go.

Little wonder then, that a string of stars were clicked at various events donning the myriad hues of this colour. Easy to carry, there is a tone for every skin colour — from subdued mustards to popping lemons and the sombre ambers.

If you plan to pair it with another colour, be careful to choose a subtler hue. And if you want to go all out, then wear it in the same hue. Adorn it with floral prints or style it with statement jewellery, just don’t forget to have fun with yellow.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 18:31 IST