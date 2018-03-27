Sequins, ruffles and fringes: 9 hot trends for spring-summer

2018 spring summer fashion trends are a mix of pastels, florals, sequins, fringes, ruffles, checks and definitely fun and bold colours. Prep your wardrobe as Monica Oswal, executive director, Monte Carlo, suggests you stock up with these apparels and accessories:

* Pastels: Pastels will be the best pick for your spring wardrobe. Add pale hues such as yellow, purple, green, pink and orange. The shades are delicate yet they can give a strong look. These ice-cream shades look great on sunny days as they have cool undertones. Play around with a pastel colour palette to enjoy a quirky-yet-serene look.

* Vintage florals: Florals have been on top of the charts for years, but this 2018 spring-summer collection brings in vintage florals. It is a trend that was once worn in the 40s and 50s and it’s back this season. Wear a maxi or a midi dress or pair it with a midi skirt in vintage print with a solid blouse. You can also pair a floral top with a denim jacket. You can also carry accessories in floral prints such as a scarf, mobile cover, bags or shoes.

* Sequins: Sequins and sparkles will be a hit this spring and summer. In the fashion industry, glitter always prevails. Pair up a sequin top with pair of leggings for a day-glam disco look or a A-line skirt. Choose from shades of gold and silver to pair up with darker tones likes blue and black, or experiment with bold colours such as red, orange and magenta, and pair them up with a light-shade scarf or jacket.

* Heritage checks: These summer plaids are best for formal wear. Wear a floaty feminine business suit in the heritage check pattern. It’s a comfortable yet subtle option for official meetings. Pair a linen shirt with a plaid pencil skirt or trouser. Check shirts can also be opted for dailywear options and can be paired up with a scarf to pep up the look.

* Fringing: Fringes are back this season, but with a sophisticated touch. Last season fringes were bold and festive. This summer, fringes have an empowered appeal to it. Fringe skirts and dresses are perfect for an evening or a cocktail. Style them with a stiletto or ankle tie-up wedges or add a hint of accessory, such as cocktail rings or an elegant pair of earrings.

* Bold colours: This summer is all about going bold with bright and vibrant shades. From primary shades to neon accents, this season has spring bold hues. Experiment with bright pinks, yellows, reds, and blues. Wear them with monochrome blocks or tone down with neutral shades.

* Lilac: The lavender shade is poised and can be worn in many ways — from lilac tops and blouses to trousers and skirts. This colour can be paired with both neutral and bold hues.

* Pencil skirts: Pencil skirts are an all-around-the-season trend which never goes out of fashion. Pair the pencil skirt with a peplum top, ruffled sleeves blouse, or with a shirt. It gives a unique and elegant look and can be worn in varied ways. It is a must-have in your wardrobe.

* Ruffles: Ruffles are flattering. Ruffle tops can be paired with a solid pair of jeggings and jeans and a ruffle skirt can be paired with an off-the-shoulder crop top or a cami top.

