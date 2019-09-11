Stacey Bendet creates a ‘field of dreams’ at New York Fashion Week 2020

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 15:39 IST

Stacey Bendet, creative director of Alice + Olivia, created a dreamscape in color on nine monochrome backdrops as models posed Monday for a presentation at New York Fashion Week.

“It’s all about colour — pastels mixed with brights, dramatic sleeves, big volume skirts and lots of beautiful structured tailoring,” she said. “I dream in colour.”

TOPSHOT - Models pose during the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2020 Fashion Presentation at Root Studio during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) ( AFP )

Guests, including Sofia Richie, roamed through to view the models amid a field of lilacs, a sky of pink clouds and a pristine kitchen in mint. Richie made an appearance all in white, wearing a tank top and shorts underneath an oversized blazer.

US model Sofia Richie attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet arrivals during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) ( AFP )

“I’ve always tried to be myself with fashion,” she said. “I’ve always tried to express myself through fashion. I feel like being yourself is very important.”

Models posed in the lilac field had lavender braided into their hair and wore dresses with sequined floral designs. On a bright orange stage, the models posed in black and white while bright orange teddy bears were strewn around them.

TOPSHOT - Models pose during the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2020 Fashion Presentation at Root Studio during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) ( AFP )

Suki Waterhouse was also among the guests, dressed in a white silk halter with low-slung satin trousers.

In another of Bendet’s dreamscapes — a powder blue stage — a bakery display case was set up with matching candy, macaroons and pastries. Models wore pops of electric red, from a leafy detail on a blouse to a baroque pattern on a dress with billowing sleeves.

Models pose during the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2020 Fashion Presentation at Root Studio during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) ( AFP )

Elsewhere, one long skirt included a pattern of figures resembling Bendet’s likeness in a floral scene.

“To me, colour is like therapy,” she said. “When you’re in the right colour for you, when you walk into a room that’s all decorated in beautiful colours, it really uplifts.”

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 15:14 IST