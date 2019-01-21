Stop style shaming people says Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is fierce and we know it. The Queen actor is gearing up for her big release, Manikarnika, this Friday and we are looking forward to this period drama film based on Rani Laxmibai. On January 19, Kangana Ranaut walked the ramp in Mumbai for the first eco-friendly clothes. Kangana also shared an image on her Instagram handle captioned, “Why Green? Because eco-consciousness and fashion can co-exist with LIVA Eco!”

Kangana’s style evolution has been quite experimental. Be it a classic sari or an edgy pantsuit, casual airport look or a red carpet appearance, she knows how to own it.

The actor spoke to us on her favourite style icons, personal fashion sense, style shaming and social media affecting mental health.

Q. How do you define your style?

My style statement is classic. Style is about one’s individuality, outlook and attitude. It’s what we express through our personality. I got the stylish tag since I have been in the film industry, knowingly or unknowingly.

Q. Who is your style icon?

Rekha ji and Zeenat Aman ji.

Q: Any comments on the best dressed, worst dressed trend on social media?

We should stop shaming people and judging them on online platforms for their dressing sense and style. One can be corrected but not bullied. People should not be ridiculed and this nastiness needs to stop. We must utilise this platform towards a better life, sharing better things. Let’s be sensitive as it affects people mentally, leading to conditions like depression and causing a lot of damage.

