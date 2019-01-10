Top style trends for 2019: Get ready for fun, fearless, futuristic fashion

From imaginative ruffles, lively corals to tailored sportswear, 2019 will be full of excitement for fashion lovers. Here are all the 2019 fashion trends you need to know.

Fringes and ruffles

Adding a dash of glamour to any silhouette, dramatic fringes and voluminous ruffles will rule 2019. “Be it daytime city brunch, evening celebration at a destination wedding or lazy lounging at a decadent holiday, fringes are going to be a hit,” says designer Narresh Kukreja.

Models wearing designs by Amit Aggarwal, Shantanu & Nikhil and Rahul Mishra.

Mettle of metallics

Year 2019 will see a more personalised understanding of what fashion means to a person. “Couture is going to see colour tones that haven’t been done before. Unusual colours like sapphire, metallic pink and emeralds are coming to frontier in bridal wear,” says designer Amit Aggarwal.

Anti-trend

The year, 2019, will see masculine silhouettes reworked into glamorous silhouettes with dramatic mesh overlays in fluidic skirts, athleisure inspired mesh bandhgala jackets and neo kurtas for men and women. “This season black, gold and scarlet red palette will gain prominence,” says designer Nikhil Mehra.

Living Coral

Living coral is the official colour of 2019 and it is going to capture the market this season. “The best thing about the shade is that it suits the Indian skin type beautifully. It is a great alternative to red lehengas that brides usually pick for weddings. And this colour can be worn perennially,” says designer Rahul Mishra.

Models wearing designs by Dhruv Vaish, Karrtik D and Gaurav Gupta.

Tailored sportswear

Bid adieu to athleisure and welcome the tailored sportswear trend in 2019. Classic tailoring has been fused with contemporary sportswear to bring out the tailored sportswear look. “Brands like Hugo Boss and Versace have also come up with the range and this trend is going to get bigger in 2019,” says designer Dhruv Vaish.

Jacquard silk suits

If it wasn’t for Ranveer Singh, we wouldn’t have become a fan of jacquard suits. “A lot of designers have been doing jacquard silk suits for men and this year these suits will have their moment in fashion,” says designer Karrtik Dhingra from Karrtik D, who has been doing jacquard suits for a while now.

Innovation in fashion

Menswear will be exciting to look at with respect to experimental fashion like newer silks, asymmetrical garments, draped trousers and sharp tailoring with edgier detailing. “In our couture garments, we use indigenous techniques like boning and sculpting and play around with fabrics. It’s always exciting to see brands or artists indulging in original and innovative stuff,” says designer Gaurav Gupta.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 12:59 IST