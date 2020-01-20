Trolleys, footwear and shoulder-bags: Fashion essentials you must have

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 18:14 IST

The way you wear your accessories, what you wear, from where you buy and how do you buy. All these define your lifestyle. One must investing on lifestyle and fashion essentials, which go beyond clothing.

These includes other everyday products such as sports goods, accessories, bags and sunglasses. While we all invest in clothing, accessories and looks, we often forget other essentials. Be it bags, footwear or wallets.

B07DYPK1V2

Here’s a look at lifestyle and fashion essentials that you must add to your wardrobe:

1. Trolleys: You meet a number of people while travelling and trolleys may play a key role in making that first impression. Make sure that you carry a chic and durable product, which stays by you for a longer time. Take care of the features, including space, wheels, handles and chains. There are trolleys with no-wheels, two wheels and four wheels. Choose a bag that complements your style.

B07SJ679T4

You can get a number of options online by different brands, priced at different values. Keep a pair of cabin trolley, a medium-sized trolley and a large trolley and pack according to your needs.

2. Footwear: Often ignored, foot wear is pivotal for making that first impression. Try to wear something that complements your look. Make sure that whatever you wear makes you feel comfortable. Style and comfort are both important, don’t sacrifice one for the other.

B07WCH2G2K

Don’t buy footwear because it’s cheap, rather go for quality. One’s footwear wardrobe should have a pair of shoes/sneakers, heels, flats, slippers, bellies, and floaters.

3. Shoulder-bags: A lot of people prefer to carry side-bags for work and professional purposes. For travel though people go for shoulder-bags as they provide more storage and better strength. Make sure that you buy a shoulder-bag that carries all your essentials, without making it look overburdened. These bags often end up carrying your laptops, so look for a comfortable compartment that lets you carry electronics without hassles.

B07CJCGM1M

Look for a durable and strong bag, give special attention to shoulder straps. Uncomfortable straps may cause pain on your back and shoulders in the long run.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter