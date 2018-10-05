Best brunch spots in Mumbai to help you eat clean even on a weekend

We know the idea of a healthy Sunday brunch might be a bit of a stretch. After all, a brunch is supposed to be a hangover cure, right? But for those gym rats who can’t imagine indulging in an elaborate meal even on a cheat day (we know the kind), this list is for you. These Mumbai restaurants and cafés offer healthy brunch options for those who love to count calories and diligently log it in their MyFitnessPal account.

Top 5 brunch spots in Mumbai for the health freak

Sequel

A favourite with the Bollywood stars (you’ll often spot Jacqueline Fernandez and Alia Bhatt here), Sequel has an all-day healthy breakfast menu that features smoothie bowls, protein bowls and the hipster-favourite avocado on toast. If you’re looking for something a bit more elaborate, you can opt for sweet potato waffles (yes, that’s a thing and it’s super healthy) and almond and coconut pancakes. This place has all your brunch favourites, but with a healthy twist.

Address: 47, VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort and shop No.2, Solace, 33rd Road, Bandra West

Avocado and berries salad at Seven Kitchens

Seven Kitchens

This all-day restaurant at the St Regis is the perfect spot to get some early brunch on a Sunday morning. Enjoy a spectacular view of the city as you sip on healthy mocktails and cocktails. The menu has dishes made with locally-sourced produce such as the kale and quinoa salad, avocado and berry salad, Vietnamese summer rolls and cold-pressed juices.

Address: Level 9M, St Regis, Lower Parel

Bastian

The Sunday brunch at this Bastian restaurant has achieved a cult-ish status and for good reason. It features some of the best gluten-free grub such as kung pao shrimp scramble, lobster breakfast taco and tuna poke. For those on a keto diet, be rest assured that there are enough items on the menu that will fit into your macro needs.

Address: Linking Road, Bandra West

Kale and pine nut salad at Kode

Kode

After the Saturday night debauchery, Kode is the perfect place to unwind with some good grub and music. The Sunday brunch menu features tasty dips, healthy breads and spiced meats. There’s also a range of salads and sushi to pick from.

Address: Ground Floor - 11, Oasis City, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel

Arugula and green apple salad at The Clearing House.

The Clearing House

Indulge in healthy salads like avocado and cranberry, asparagus and green apple salad and gluten-free pasta algio e oli. The restaurant also offers some skinny cocktails to keep your calories in check.

Address: 13-15 Calicut Street, Ballard Estate

