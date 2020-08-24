Bipasha Basu shares perfect Monday workout motivation as she misses ‘the energy of a gym’

e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Finding it hard to keep yourself motivated for workouts? Bipasha Basu gives a perfect solution sans ‘excuses’ with a glimpse of her high-intensity exercise session at home

fitness Updated: Aug 24, 2020 14:02 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Bipasha Basu shares robust Monday motivation in a workout video
Bipasha Basu shares robust Monday motivation in a workout video(Instagram/bipashabasu)
         

Procrastinating workouts have been a constant, courtesy endless weeks of staying at home during COVID-19 lockdown but Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu feels excuses are easy to create but won’t help. As she misses “the energy of a gym”, the Dangerous star gave fans a glimpse of her high-intensity exercise session at home.

Taking to her Instagram handle’s story feature, Bipasha shared a video which was enough to beat our Monday blues hollow. Dressed in a halter-neck black sports bra, teamed with a pair of matching black yoga pants, Bipasha completed her all-black look with a pair of black sneakers.

Pulling back her hair into a no-nonsense top knot, Bipasha stood in a semi-squat position. The video features her moving her torso energetically from left to right.

This high-intesity exercise is great for the back muscles. Bipasha captioned the video, “#loveyourself Missing the energy of a gym today. Trying to keep myself motivated everyday. Very easy to make excuses. But that won’t help the self (sic).” 

The actress has been keeping fans regularly updated with her quarantine time which she spent preparing desserts or indulging in different workout sessions. On the professional front, the diva finally made a comeback with the upcoming series Dangerous, on MX Player after a five-year break . Bipasha will star opposite her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover in their first joint project after marriage.

