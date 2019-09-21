Equipment won’t help if you lack motivation, says actor Ranvir Shorey

fitness

From Khosla Ka Ghosla to Bheja Fry, Titli, Sonchiriya and now Season 2 of Sacred Games, actor Ranvir Shorey, 46, flits between drama and comedy with equal ease. He’s also a hands-on dad to his eight-year-old, Haroon. His fitness routine, he says, hinges on yoga, and cooking his own food. Take a look…

I believe in keeping mind and body both fit. If one can control one’s mind, the body follows suit.

I take the stairs instead of the lift, try and do small chores to burn calories. But the best exercise is having kids. I do yoga when I go to the park with my son. I try to do yoga whenever I can, even if it’s 15 minutes during a break in shooting.

If I have a yoga mat or a pair of jogging shoes, I can stay fit anywhere. The important thing is staying motivated. Because if you’re not driven to keep fit, no amount of time or equipment will help.

Another important thing is to learn to cook. You can add quality to your food this way, and to your life. I enjoy cooking. Also, that way I know exactly what I’m eating and I can make it healthier if I want to.

My favourite health snacks are juices. I like to mix it up depending on my mood and my health requirements.

I eat in moderation and try to eat something healthy every two or three hours. Oats, dry fruit, egg whites and protein are a big part of my diet chart. I try and see that dinner is light and early. I try to stay away from carbs, and eat what my head tells me, not my heart and tongue.

I do eat out occasionally. There is always healthy food if you choose wisely from the menu. Cheating is a part of life and when it comes to food, I call it treating, not cheating! Provided a treat is special, rare and not an everyday affair! Ice-cream is my guilty pleasure. I love it.

