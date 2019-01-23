Keep the flu at bay with healthy foods like garlic, radish and more

There is no doubt that healthy eating habits are an inexpensive health insurance policy which boost immunity. While nutrition cannot eliminate the chances of contracting flu, it would certainly be helpful in strengthening our immune system and lessening the duration and severity of flu symptoms.

Instead of turning to antibiotics, it’s always better to try natural flu-fighters present in food. Pump up your immune system with these guidelines:

1. Vitamin C is well-known for treating and preventing colds by boosting our immunity and aiding white blood cells to destroy the invading viruses and bacteria. Include its rich sources such as oranges, gooseberry, sweet lime, broccoli, pineapple, cabbage, cauliflower and sweet potato in your diet

2. Ginger contains gingerol that helps fight infections and flu. Have ginger tea, or fresh ginger juice with honey and warm water

3. Garlic helps fight bacteria and virus. Eat four to five cloves of raw garlic every day

4. Foods rich in beta-carotene or vitamin A such as carrots, pumpkin, sweet potato, broccoli, spinach, apricots, peaches and cherries help to keep your immune system strong

5. Foods rich in zinc have also been proved to improve immunity levels. These are wholegrain cereals like bajra, jowar, wheat bran, wheatgerm, and all shellfish, peanuts, most lentils, skimmed milk, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, watermelon seeds, spinach, etc.

6. Any food that is spicy enough to make your eyes watery will have the same effect on your nose, promoting release of mucus and opening up congestion. Consuming spicy foods containing horseradish, hot pepper sauce, ginger, cloves, hot mustard or garam masala helps.

7. Radish is an excellent remedy for thinning down mucous, and clearing sinuses.

