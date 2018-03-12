Ladies, here are four apps that will help you stay healthy and safe

Modern women face a number of issues owing to their hectic professional life, be it irregular menstrual cycles, skincare issues, or lifestyle diseases. However, a number of start-ups cater to women and help them balance their personal and professional lives.

Maya App (Plackal Tech)

The app enables women to keep track of their menstrual and physiological health. The Bengaluru-based based start-up, founded by John Paul in 2012, uses data analytics and machine learning to provide insights to women about their health, and is being used by six million women around the globe.

Safetipin

This app was created and launched by Kalpana Viswanath and Ashish Basu in 2013 with the purpose of providing safety to people, especially women when they are out alone. Safetipin is an application which works by asking users for a “safety audit”. This involves taking photographs of blocks they pass by and rating how safe they feel: from 1 (poor in safety perception) to 5 (excellent). SafetiPin provides night-time GIS data and tools for safer and inclusive cities. Available on Android and iOS platforms, Safetipin allows a person to mark a location safe or unsafe, and also helps to find the safest route to a destination based on safety scores of the areas on that route. As long as the app runs in the smartphone of a person, alerts are sent when they enter an unsafe location. It also enables friends and family to keep track of the journey.

BookMyBai

The app helps families hire reliable and trusted domestic help who can help with daily chores. The company has helped thousands of women get a part-time job (1 hour to 10 hours). These women, in turn, make Rs 4000 to Rs 12,000 per month.

Advancells

Started by serial entrepreneur Vipul Jain in 2013, the Noida-based start-up provides stem cell therapies in India. Advancells is offering stem cell treatment for anti-ageing solutions for skin, weakness, fatigue and hair loss.

