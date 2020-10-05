e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / Malaika Arora shares step-by-step process of her ‘favourite’ Yoga pose, Trikonasana, in fitness move of the week

Malaika Arora shares step-by-step process of her ‘favourite’ Yoga pose, Trikonasana, in fitness move of the week

Beginning with her weekly fitness challenge after bouncing back from Covid-19, Malaika Arora brushes aside Monday blues as she nails Trikonasana or triangle pose of Yoga

fitness Updated: Oct 05, 2020 15:30 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Malaika Arora shares step-by-step process of her ‘favourite’ Yoga pose, Trikonasana
Malaika Arora shares step-by-step process of her ‘favourite’ Yoga pose, Trikonasana(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
         

Making fans amp up their fitness quotient throughout the Covid-19 quarantine, Bollywood dancer Malaika Arora has been challenging fans into trying one Yoga pose every week. The diva was down with coronavirus and had quarantined herself at home for quite a few weeks which brought a temporary halt to her fitness game with fans on social media.

Beginning with her weekly fitness challenge once again after bouncing back from Covid-19, Malaika Arora was seen brushing aside our Monday blues as she nailed her “favourite” Yoga asana, Trikonasana or triangle pose. Giving fans a glimpse of her workout, Malaika shared a picture of herself on her Instagram handle, flaunting her fitness move of the week and we cannot wait to try the same.

Donning a royal blue sports bra, teamed with similar coloured Yoga pants, Malaika pulled back her sleek hair into a high braid so that it does not mess with her workout. Before sharing the step-by-step process of arriving at the flexible position, Malaika engaged with fans by writing, “Hello there! It feels amazing to be starting #malaikasmoveoftheweek again with you all, hope you missed me!!! Today’s asana is one of my favourite asanas for improving overall posture and spine health- Trikonasana (sic).”

 
View this post on Instagram

Hello there! It feels amazing to be starting #malaikasmoveoftheweek again with you all, hope you missed me!!! Today's asana is one of my favourite asanas for improving overall posture and spine health- Trikonasana. Do not forget to tag me, @sarvayogastudios #malaikasmoveoftheweek and @thedivayoga when you post! *Stand straight with your feet comfortably apart *Turn your right foot to face outside, with the heel inwards *Both heels should be in a straight line. Inhale, and bend your body from your hip to the right, with your left arm raised straight up *You can rest your right hand on your ankle, shin, or if comfortable, on the mat *Your head can be in line with your torso if you are comfortable, you can gaze up at your left palm. *With every exhale, relax your body a little more You may avoid doing this pose if you are suffering from neck and back injuries, migraine or low/high blood pressure. Pic Credits: @by.the.gram #MondayMotivation #MoveOfTheWeek #FitIndiaMovement #YogaLife #SarvaYoga #DivaYoga #YogaAsana #YogaPoses #Trikonasana

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Method:

Stand straight on a flat even ground with your feet comfortably apart. Turn your right foot to face outside while keeping the heel inwards. Both heels should be in a straight line.

Inhale and bend your body from your hip to the right and raise your left arm straight up. Meanwhile, your right hand can either rest on your ankle or shin or even on the mat if you are comfortable.

Keeping your head in line with your torso, you can gaze up at your left palm if comfortable. With every exhale, Malaika suggested to let the body relax a little more.

The fitness enthusiast warned that this exercise is not for those suffering from neck or back injuries, migraine or low/high blood pressure.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
2 CRPF men killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pampore
2 CRPF men killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pampore
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras
Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras
JEE Advance 2020: Results declared, what next
JEE Advance 2020: Results declared, what next
MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Review and RCB vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Review and RCB vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In