e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / Watch: Salman Khan looks like ‘Sultan’ of bodybuilding in latest fitness video

Watch: Salman Khan looks like ‘Sultan’ of bodybuilding in latest fitness video

‘Be strong’: Salman Khan’s advice to fans, as he gives a glimpse of his low cable cross over workout, sets the Internet on fire | Watch

fitness Updated: Oct 04, 2020 14:44 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Salman Khan looks like ‘Sultan’ of bodybuilding in latest fitness video
Salman Khan looks like ‘Sultan’ of bodybuilding in latest fitness video(Instagram/beingsalmankhan)
         

Even at 54, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s perfectly muscled body is the envy of fitness enthusiasts and the actor’s latest workout video only added to the steam. Having launched the fitness equipment called ‘Being Strong’, which encompasses a worldwide range of fitness products, Salman was seen promoting the ‘complete family training machine’ as he sweat it out on the same.

Being Strong’s Instagram handle, treated netizens to Salman’s jaw-dropping robust exercise session and the Internet was instantly on fire. Looking like the ‘Sultan’ of bodybuilding, Salman donned all black athleisure wear as he did low cable cross over workout.

The very effective isolation exercise involves a cable stack to target the upper portion of the pectoral muscles and works on all portions of the chest in upper-body. The combination with presses or flyes from other angles is used for chest-focused muscle-building workouts.

Check out Salman’s latest workout video here:

 

The elbows should be kept slightly bent to generate more power and to get a better contraction in the chest as the exercise stretches the chest muscles under load. This can lead to greater muscle gain.

To decrease the front deltoid involvement and keep tension on the chest, it is recommended to use light to moderate weights.

Instructions for beginners:

Stand in the centre of the cable machine and grab the handles with each hand after attaching two single grips to two low cable pulleys. Place one foot forward, bend your knees slightly and then lift both cables upward at about head level while keeping the arms extended to the midline of your body.

Remember to contract your chest at the same time and exhale during this step of the exercise. Inhale while lowering your arms back to starting position slowly.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Why are farmers protesting if they are happy, asks Rahul Gandhi
Why are farmers protesting if they are happy, asks Rahul Gandhi
MI vs SRH Live: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai Indians bat
MI vs SRH Live: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai Indians bat
India, China to hold corps commander level talks on border row on Oct 12
India, China to hold corps commander level talks on border row on Oct 12
Hathras gang-rape victim’s family against CBI probe; SIT records statement
Hathras gang-rape victim’s family against CBI probe; SIT records statement
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Bihar poll meet underway at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi
Bihar poll meet underway at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In