Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina says he showed symptoms of coronavirus

Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina says he showed symptoms of coronavirus

football Updated: Mar 24, 2020 23:29 IST
AFP
AFP
Madrid
Aston Villa's Pepe Reina looks dejected after the match.
Aston Villa's Pepe Reina looks dejected after the match.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina has said he believes he has been suffering from the new coronavirus.

Reina, who joined Villa on loan from AC Milan in January, was unable to take a test but says doctors considered his symptoms to be consistent with COVID-19.

“They don’t give you a test here unless you’re feeling really ill,” Reina told Spanish radio station Cope on Tuesday.

“I spoke with doctors and the symptoms I had were consistent with this (the virus) but there was no official confirmation.

“It was a different sort of week as I had to take precautions to avoid infecting those living with me.”

Reina, who has 36 caps for Spain and won the World Cup with his country in 2010, said his concern was more for people living in difficult conditions.

“We are very privileged people,” said the former Liverpool goalkeeper. “We have a big house with a garden.

“I think of the people who live in a 70-metres-squared apartment with two children. For me they are the people showing a lot of strength.”

