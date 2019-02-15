Barcelona extend coach Ernesto Valverde’s contract until 2020

Barcelona have extended coach Ernesto Valverde’s contract by another year until the end of the 2019-20 season with an option for one more season, the La Liga club said on Friday.

The 55-year-old guided Barcelona to the league and cup double last season and has, so far, won 65 of his 96 games in charge in all competitions.

“FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde, the first team coach, have reached an agreement to extend the contract between the two parties for another season (2019/20) with the option for one more (2020/21),” the club said in a statement on their website.

Valverde almost led the side to an unbeaten league campaign in his debut season, winning 28 games and losing only once.

Barcelona are on course for another league title this season and sit atop the standings with 51 points from 23 games, six points ahead of rivals Real Madrid.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 14:56 IST