e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / BCCI president Ganguly named as one of ATK-Mohun Bagan directors

BCCI president Ganguly named as one of ATK-Mohun Bagan directors

Confirming the development, team co-owner and one of the directors Utsav Parekh said: “Ganguly is one of the team co-owners and is 100 per cent eligible to become a director. We will meet on July 10 for the first time to finalise our name, jersey and logo.”

football Updated: Jul 05, 2020 19:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Mumbai: Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly during a press conference
Mumbai: Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly during a press conference(PTI)
         

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been named as one of the directors of the merged Indian Super League franchise ATK-Mohun Bagan ahead of the upcoming season.

Led by chairman Sanjiv Goneka, who has acquired a majority 80 per cent stake in the century-old Mohun Bagan club, the Board will meet on July 10 to finalise the club’s name, jersey and logo.

Confirming the development, team co-owner and one of the directors Utsav Parekh told PTI: “Ganguly is one of the team co-owners and is 100 per cent eligible to become a director. We will meet on July 10 for the first time to finalise our name, jersey and logo.”

At the time of registration with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs last month, the ‘ATK-Mohun Bagan Private Limited’ presented five members -- ATK co-owner Utsav Parekh, Mohun Bagan duo of Srinjoy Bose and Debashish Dutta, and two other members -- Gautam Ray and Sanjeev Mehra.

“It was just a formality, a paperwork to start the venture officially. Even (team principal owner) Goenka was not part of the Board then. We have inducted him along with Ganguly,” Parekh said on Sunday.

Before the merger, ATK had won the ISL title thrice while Mohun Bagan had lifted I-League trophy twice.

tags
top news
Kerala makes following Covid-19 safety guidelines mandatory for a year
Kerala makes following Covid-19 safety guidelines mandatory for a year
Govt blocks 40 websites of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice
Govt blocks 40 websites of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 99K-mark, over 2,000 new cases in last 24 hours
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 99K-mark, over 2,000 new cases in last 24 hours
Police explore caste angle in probe against Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey
Police explore caste angle in probe against Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey
Bungalow that Priyanka Gandhi will vacate allotted to BJP MP Anil Baluni
Bungalow that Priyanka Gandhi will vacate allotted to BJP MP Anil Baluni
Nitish Kumar to kick-start Bihar poll campaign in virtual mode on August 7
Nitish Kumar to kick-start Bihar poll campaign in virtual mode on August 7
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In