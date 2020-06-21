e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Bournemouth loses 2-0 to Crystal Palace, still in PL relegation zone

Bournemouth loses 2-0 to Crystal Palace, still in PL relegation zone

Luka Milivojevic curled a free kick over the wall and into the top corner from 25 yards (meters) in the 12th minute, before Jordan Ayew finished off a flowing move involving Wilfried Zaha and Patrick van Aanholt in the 23rd on Saturday.

football Updated: Jun 21, 2020 11:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bournemouth
Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic celebrates scoring their first goal as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic celebrates scoring their first goal as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).(REUTERS)
         

Bournemouth remained stuck in the Premier League’s relegation zone after losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace in the teams’ first game back after soccer’s three-month shutdown.

Luka Milivojevic curled a free kick over the wall and into the top corner from 25 yards (meters) in the 12th minute, before Jordan Ayew finished off a flowing move involving Wilfried Zaha and Patrick van Aanholt in the 23rd on Saturday.

Palace has now gone a club record of four Premier League games without conceding a goal.

While Palace moved up to ninth place, and just four points off fifth-place Manchester United in what is currently the final Champions League qualification spot, Bournemouth is in a relegation fight as it looks to secure top-flight soccer for a sixth season.

Bournemouth is third from last on 27 points, behind West Ham on goal difference.

tags
top news
‘Let’s hurt them economically’: General VK Singh on India-China border row
‘Let’s hurt them economically’: General VK Singh on India-China border row
In pics: Security personnel perform yoga in spine-chilling temperature
In pics: Security personnel perform yoga in spine-chilling temperature
In pics: India witnesses ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse, ‘deepest’ in over a century
In pics: India witnesses ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse, ‘deepest’ in over a century
1 terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar, more trapped
1 terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar, more trapped
Live: Assam registers nine Covid-19 deaths, 5,388 cases
Live: Assam registers nine Covid-19 deaths, 5,388 cases
Over 15,000 Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 410,461
Over 15,000 Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 410,461
Ring of Fire seen in Dehradun; eclipse visible in Asia, Africa, Australia
Ring of Fire seen in Dehradun; eclipse visible in Asia, Africa, Australia
Covid & bickering within BJP: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur faces twin battle
Covid & bickering within BJP: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur faces twin battle
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In