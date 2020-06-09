e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Brazil withdraws bid to host 2023 Women’s World Cup

Brazil withdraws bid to host 2023 Women’s World Cup

The confederation said the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro told FIFA it could not offer financial guarantees “due to the scenario of fiscal and economic austerity, caused by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

football Updated: Jun 09, 2020 08:35 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
SAO PAULO
The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland
The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland (REUTERS)
         

Brazil withdrew its bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup, arguing on Monday it cannot offer FIFA the financial assurances it needs because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brazilian Football Confederation also said in a statement it will support Colombia’s bid against Japan and the joint candidacy of Australia and New Zealand. South America has never hosted the tournament. A decision is expected on June 25.

The confederation said the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro told FIFA it could not offer financial guarantees “due to the scenario of fiscal and economic austerity, caused by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The confederation “understands the position of caution of the Brazilian government, and of other public and private partners, which stopped them from formalizing the commitments within time or in the required form,” the statement added.

Brazil’s economy is expected to contract this year by at least 7.4%, investment bank Goldman Sachs predicts.

The country is the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Latin America, with more than 37,000 confirmed deaths.

Brazil’s soccer body also said the high number of big sporting events in the last decade could also harm the chances of its bid to host the Women’s World Cup.

tags
top news
LIVE: India reports 9,987 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, death toll now at 7466
LIVE: India reports 9,987 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, death toll now at 7466
India working on two roads in Ladakh amid border row
India working on two roads in Ladakh amid border row
In latest salvo, Rahul Gandhi questions govt on India-China border standoff
In latest salvo, Rahul Gandhi questions govt on India-China border standoff
Opposition likely to unite in House against draft electricity bill
Opposition likely to unite in House against draft electricity bill
Tablighi Jamaat chief yet to submit his Covid-19 test report to police
Tablighi Jamaat chief yet to submit his Covid-19 test report to police
Mumbai’s Covid-19 hotspots, Worli, Dharavi now see decline in new cases
Mumbai’s Covid-19 hotspots, Worli, Dharavi now see decline in new cases
EXCLUSIVE | ‘I’ve never disclosed this but here’s how Dhoni was picked’
EXCLUSIVE | ‘I’ve never disclosed this but here’s how Dhoni was picked’
Covid-19: Number of cured patients nearly equal to active cases
Covid-19: Number of cured patients nearly equal to active cases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In