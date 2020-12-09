Bruno Fernandes is sensational, has become our go-to-man: Manchester United great Denis Irwin - EXCLUSIVE

football

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 08:46 IST

A look at the Manchester United team from the 90s and early 2000s will showcase one player who would get the most number of starts - the Irish left-back Denis Irwin. Now regarded as The Red Devils’ ‘silent legend’, Irwin was picked by United’s former manager Sir Alex Ferguson as the one player guaranteed to make it to United’s all-time XI in his autobiography.

Irwin, who played his last game for United on May 12, 2002, in a Premier League game against Charlton Athletic, has been following the Covid-affected season closely. The United legend will be a part of the club’s ‘#ILOVEUNITED’ football campaign this weekend where he will virtually interact with football fans from India ahead of United’s derby game against Manchester City.

Ahead of the event, Irwin spoke to Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview and spoke highly of the signings that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made in 2020. Irwin also highlighted how Covid has affected the forms of top teams in the Premier League, and he also opened up on the future he sees for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United, the club from where he had started his English club football career.

Excerpts:

It has been a season of two Manchester United(s) so far - one that is really good and one that is really struggling. Why this see-saw?

“You can look at a couple of reasons. The fact that no or less crowd has been allowed is a huge factor, I think. If you look at the results in the Premier League as a whole, a lot of teams have struggled at home and have been okay away from home. We are very much a case of that - we keep winning away from home, and we have been very inconsistent and very indifferent at home. If you look at the game against Palace, Spurs or the Arsenal game - we have not been very best.

“You can blame that on the crowds not being in support of the home team, which is huge at Old Trafford, there are 74,000 fans missing due to the pandemic. I can only put it down to that as a reason, really. We are still a little bit inconsistent, I would not argue against that. Even in the last two games - against West Ham and Southampton, we did not play well in the first half and played really well in the 2nd half, so we are still inconsistent. So we need to find some home form if we want to put on a challenge.”

Fans have been allowed in certain stadiums in some capacity. So, could that affect United’s away form as well?

“I don’t think so because it’s Tier-2 over here. It’s only 2000 fans here. It’s great to have fans back and they can make a difference.

“After the holiday season, we have to travel to Spurs, we have to travel to Arsenal, we have Leicester away from home - so we have difficult games coming up. But will they affect United’s away form - I don’t think so because they are just 2,000 fans.

“That being said, hopefully, as the season progresses, more and more fans will start to come back because the game is about fans in any support. I am not a cricket fan but I watched a bit of the IPL from Dubai and Abu Dhabi - and it’s great to watch. But you still miss the passion that fans bring to the game. And in Premier League - it has been missed. Hopefully, they will be coming back more and more soon.”

Bruno Fernandes - 12 goals, 4 assists so far in 14 games. Is he the impact player that Manchester United have been craving for these past few years?

“Bruno Fernandes has been incredible, really. Since he has come in January, he’s been our go-to-man as simple as that. Whenever we seem to be stuck in a situation where we need somebody to step up, he’s been the man 9 times out of 10 to do that. He’s been incredible - not just his goal scoring, and the number of assists as well. He is creating chances. He has been incredible and a super signing. He’s got that wow factor about him. I played with Eric Cantona - and he had that ‘wow’ factor about him as well.

Could Bruno reach the level of Rooney or Ronaldo for Manchester United?

“Whether Bruno goes on to emulate the success Rooney and Ronaldo had, I don’t know because these guys spent several years at the club. So I hope Fernandes goes on to do that - he is at a young age, and hopefully, he stays here for a long time. United fans will tell you - if he’s not in the team as we saw against West Ham on Saturday, we do tend to struggle a little bit. He gives us that unpredictability that you need on a football field.”

Irrespective of how Manchester United performs, questions keep surrounding Solskjaer’s future. Would this build pressure on the manager?

“I think when you are the manager of Manchester United, you are always under pressure. It’s the biggest club in the world. Being under pressure is the nature of the job, I suppose. Ever since Sir Alex retired, every manager has been under pressure - whether it be David Moyes, or Louis van Gaal or Jose Mourinho - because the world of football is always watching Manchester United. I think Ole understands that - it comes with the territory, it comes with the nature of the job. And I am sure he has got good people around him to help him in dealing with that. There is huge pressure at Manchester United - be it for a player or a manager and I think Ole has the shoulders to deal with that.”

How do you feel Ole has done at the transfer market with the players he has brought in?

“First of all, the players that we have brought in have been excellent. Bruno’s been a sensation. I think Cavani will be a fantastic addition to us. He’s a player who’s got vast experience. We saw Ibrahimovic coming a few seasons ago and making a huge impact. I hope Cavani will do the same - and certainly, he has started in that mould. Donny van de Beek is just taking a little more time. The pace of the Premier League is a little bit quicker than the Dutch league. So, Ole is easing him in, and easing him out - just to get him used to the pace of the Premier League.”

What about Alex Telles - you have played nearly 400 games for Manchester United as a left-back - how do you think he has performed so far?

“Telles has done exceptionally well. He obviously had the coronavirus - so that kept him out in the first few games. And with Luke Shaw being injured, the position was there for him - and he has played unbelievably well in the first four-five games. First of all, as a defender, he has not done an awful lot of wrong. And going forward, he’s a huge addition. He’s got a great left-foot and in set-pieces, he will be a great asset to us. I think he will be a really good player for us, I really do. The signings have been good, really good.”

United will play the first derby this season on Saturday. What were your experiences of playing in the derby games during your career?

“It’s incredible really. When I used to play for Manchester United in the 90s and early 2000s, we had different rivalries. I suppose Arsenal was our biggest rival - in terms of challenging for the Premier League - but they were down in London. So, at the time we had to look closer at the big rivals. Liverpool who were only 35 miles up the road have always been the biggest game for me.

“Particularly, in the 90s, I think we were better than the City. But they have improved hugely - they are a fantastic side now. But playing in those games was fantastic. I was one of those players who never lost in a Derby game - I think I played about 13, so I think that’s a pretty decent record. But the rivalry was great and the fans loved winning against each other.

“As a player of Manchester United, you want to beat your local rivals. Particularly, now. They are a point behind us in the table. We would want to do well, it’s a huge game for us on Saturday because everybody is chasing Tottenham and Liverpool, and Chelsea. It’s a shame that the crowds will not be there - there will be nobody there at all at Old Trafford. I am really looking forward to the game still - it was great to play in - and it is still great to watch.”

Playing a derby at home against a struggling Manchester City side - could this be a chance for Ole to get some form back at home?

“Absolutely, United have a big chance to beat City and get the home form back. If you look at a lot of teams, they have struggled at points this year, because of what’s going on in the world. It’s been hard to find the rhythm. You look at Liverpool, they had some fantastic results. But then go away to Aston Villa, lose 7-2. That’s some fantastic writing. That’s the nature of what the Premier League is about at the moment.

“And yeah, it’s an opportunity for us to get a home form and get up-and-running. We beat West Brom recently at home - it wasn’t a very convincing performance. Leipzig we played better - but then PSG last Wednesday night - we played well, but we were unlucky to lose the game. We need to carry that form. We defeated City 2-0 last season and a repeat of the same would be great. I think City keep the ball very well - they have got some fantastic attacking players who would always score goals - it’s what City are. We have to play well and defend well. We are in rich-goal scoring form. So we have to keep it tight at the back - and give ourselves opportunities to attack and take chances. It’s a tough game for both the teams - but the opportunity is there for us to win the game.”

Has Covid-affected pre-season opened a chance for mid-level teams to push for a spot in the top-four?

“The Premier League is all about mid-teams trying to break into top position. Leicester’s fantastic title win four seasons ago is an example. And this year it is wide open. There is no doubt about that. There has been no pre-season. We had a Europa League before the start of the season - which did not help us. The players literally had just three weeks’ break which is nowhere near enough. That’s why it has opened up particularly in the earlier stages. Hence, we have seen some strange results.

“As the season progresses, I think, as you are probably seeing about right now - the top five-six teams will come to the forefront. But I do hope the likes of Southampton, West Ham and Everton keep going up because the Premier League is all about challenges. It’s a great league to be involved in. It’s a sensational league to watch. It’s the most-watched league because of how close the competition is.”

How influential has Marcus Rashford been with the work he has done for child poverty?

“Marcus has been incredible in Manchester for what he is done. Not just Manchester - but in the entire country with his school meals program and for child poverty. What he is done in this area as well. We are up in North - there is a lot of poverty in Manchester. What he has fronted and spoke about is incredible really. I think obviously more players the power to do this - and hopefully, you would see more and more players come to the forefront because this is very much at the heart. Players of Manchester United donated 250,000 last week to the Manchester United Foundation, who are doing an awful lot in the area.

“Marcus has been incredible - he is a young man, and what he has done has shown that he has a real head and weight on his shoulders. That’s really, as a footballer, to come out what he has done is incredible.”

Switching gears to Leeds where you started your England football club career - how has Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds adapted to Premier League and why they are struggling with consistency?

“Leeds have done incredible under Bielsa. They got in last year - they could have gone a year before as well but they lost the qualifying game. They have been like a breath of fresh air, to be honest. Every game they play, the way they play, the style they play - Leeds have played entertaining football. They score goals, they concede goals as well. They were unlucky to lose to Chelsea 3-1 at the weekend. And I think they have done particularly well.

“I lived in Leeds for 8 years - I played for Leeds for 4 years. I still travel to Leeds - it is not far from here. We have got a great rivalry with Leeds. But I think if they finish at the 12th position - or mid-table, I feel it would be a great season for them. Coming into the Premier League is so, so tough. Sheffield United did a terrific job last season, they are struggling this year. And Leeds United, they are different. They are different in the way Marcelo Bielsa wants them to play. They want that team to play full press for 90 minutes. I think they have done well - and I think they will do better this season. But for them, a finish mid-table would be fantastic, it really would be.”

If Marcelo Bielsa sticks for long with Leeds, could we see the club return to its glory days?

“Yeah. Usually, when a team enters the Premier League, it is often about staying in there. But I think they are better than that like I said, they will finish mid-table. And then they can build on that. It’s a tough place to go. Fans are very passionate - particularly against Manchester United. Obviously, next season, hopefully, the grounds will be full. Leeds will be an even tougher place to go. The fans get right behind him - and I can only see Leeds getting stronger and stronger under Marcelo Bielsa. He’s got a style that is different from most other managers. He’s got an incredible record Look at his resume - with Argentina, Bilbao, and the success he has had.

“It’s a great coup - Leeds getting him as a manager in the Championship. In my opinion, they have to hang on to him for as long as possible. Because he’s like a breath of fresh air - and they are a really good team to watch which is really good for the Premier League. Leeds is a one-team city and the entire city gets right behind them. If they get a foothold in Premier League and they keep Bielsa, they will keep getting stronger and stronger as the seasons go on.”

So, Manchester United vs Manchester City at Old Trafford this Saturday. Your prediction?

“Well, I think it will be very tight. We need to win the game and keep ahead of Manchester City. So, I feel we will win 2-1. We won 2-0 last season, we scored 2nd goal really late. I expect a few goals and I hope we win 2-1 (smiles).”