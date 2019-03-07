Champions League: Diego Simeone fined over goal celebration against Juventus

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has been fined 20,000 euros ($22,486) for a provocative goal celebration in their 2-0 Champions League win over Juventus.

UEFA said in a statement that its disciplinary tribunal had sanctioned Simeone for “improper conduct” after he turned towards the crowd and put his hands on his trousers to celebrate their opening goal in the round of 16, first leg tie on Feb. 20.

Last season, the former Argentina captain missed the Europa League final when he was banned for four European matches after being sent off against Arsenal in the semi-finals for shouting at the referee and pushing the fourth official.

Juventus were fined 30,000 euros and their coach Massimiliano Allegri was given a warning over a late kickoff in the match at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium while Atletico were fined 38,000 euros over blocked stairways and the throwing of objects by their fans.

The second leg will be in Turin on March 12.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 20:46 IST