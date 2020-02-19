e-paper
Chelsea ban group of Manchester United fans for homophobic chants

Chelsea said a number of supporters were either prevented from entering the stadium or ejected during the game.

football Updated: Feb 19, 2020 09:25 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
General view as the big screen displays a VAR decision to disallow a goal
General view as the big screen displays a VAR decision to disallow a goal(REUTERS)
         

Chelsea have said they will ban a “large group” of Manchester United supporters who made homophobic chants at Monday’s Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea said a number of supporters were either prevented from entering the stadium or ejected during the game.

“At last night’s match a large group of Manchester United supporters made unacceptable homophobic chants,” Chelsea said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated at Chelsea.

“Those supporters will be banned from attending matches at Stamford Bridge in future, and in cooperation with Manchester United we have passed the details of those supporters to them so they can take appropriate action.”

Manchester United said in a statement they appreciated their fans’ loyal backing but that the chants ran counter to their values, Sky News reported.

United won the match 2-0 courtesy of goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire.

