Home / Football / Coronavirus: Barcelona president reveals what Lionel Messi said about pay cut

Coronavirus: Barcelona president reveals what Lionel Messi said about pay cut

The Spanish giants announced that the footballers will be reducing their salary by 70 percent in order to ensure that all employees are able to take home the full value of their wages.

football Updated: Mar 31, 2020 13:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal .
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal .(REUTERS)
         

FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed on Tuesday that club captain Lionel Messi agreed with pay cuts in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic after the Argentine footballer criticised several club senior officials. The Spanish giants announced that the footballers will be reducing their salary by 70 percent in order to ensure that all employees are able to take home the full value of their wages.

There were reports that Messi was not ready to agree with the pay cut but Bartomeu squashed the rumours, telling SPORT: “Messi told me from day one that this reduction had to be made.”

Messi confirmed on Monday that Barcelona’s players will take a 70 per cent pay cut and make financial contributions to ensure the club’s other employees are paid in full during the state of alarm in Spain. In a lengthy message posted on his Instagram account, Messi also took another swipe at the Barca board, led by president Josep Maria Bartomeu, whom he accused of undermining the players during recent negotiations.

Other Spanish clubs are expected to follow suit in applying temporary pay cuts, as football’s hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic leaves a number of them fighting for financial survival. Atletico Madrid have said the club will impose salary reductions on staff whose hours have been affected while Espanyol have also confirmed pay cuts, although for sporting staff only.

“For our part, the time has come to announce that, as well as the reduction of 70 per cent of our salary during the State of Alarm, we will also make contributions so the club’s employees can collect 100 per cent of their salary while this situation lasts,” Messi wrote.

He added: “We want to clarify that our desire has always been to apply a drop in salary because we fully understand that this is an exceptional situation and we are the first ones who have ALWAYS helped the club when asked.

“Many times we have even done it on our own initiative when we thought it necessary or important.

“Therefore, it never ceases to amaze us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under the magnifying glass and tried to add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do.”

(With AFP inputs)

