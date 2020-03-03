e-paper
COVID-19: India U-16 football team’s Tajikistan tour cancelled

The U-16 boys, currently the U-15 SAFF Champions, were slated to depart to play two friendlies against Tajikistan U-16 national team on March 5. Tajikistan are the current runners-up of the AFC U-16 Championship.

football Updated: Mar 03, 2020 18:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
General view of match action.
General view of match action.(REUTERS)
         

The India U-16 teams exposure tour to Tajikistan has been cancelled post the outbreak of coronavirus, the All India Football Federation announced on Tuesday. The senior men’s national team is also slated to play a friendly against Tajikistan on March 31.

“We are keeping a close tab on the situation,” national team director Abhishek Yadav said.

“Please note that as directed by the government of the Republic of Tajikistan due to the situation around the coronavirus, the citizens of 35 countries including India cannot visit Tajikistan,” said the Tajikistan Football Federation in an official mail to the AIFF.

“In view of the above, the friendly matches between our teams stay cancelled.”

