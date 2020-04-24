e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / COVID-19: Probe launched into Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match

COVID-19: Probe launched into Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match

“I have asked (city public health director) Matt Ashton and his team to conduct a full investigation into any potential link between that match and the situation with coronavirus in the city,” Mayor Joe Anderson is quoted as saying by Liverpool Echo.

football Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Liverpool
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Liverpool v Atletico Madrid - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 11, 2020 An Atletico Madrid fan wearing a face mask inside the stadium before the match as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Liverpool v Atletico Madrid - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 11, 2020 An Atletico Madrid fan wearing a face mask inside the stadium before the match as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/File Photo(Action Images via Reuters)
         

A probe has been launched in Liverpool into the contribution of a UEFA Champions League match between city giants Liverpool FC and Spanish club Atletico Madrid -- held at Anfield on March 11 -- to the number of coronavirus cases in the city. The match was attended by 52,000 fans in the stadium out of which over 3000 had travelled from Spain.

“I have asked (city public health director) Matt Ashton and his team to conduct a full investigation into any potential link between that match and the situation with coronavirus in the city,” Mayor Joe Anderson is quoted as saying by Liverpool Echo. “We want to come to a view as to whether that decision had an impact on the people of this city and I’ve asked Matt to work with the universities to see if the data can give us an indication of that.”

Earlier, Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram had asked for an investigation into the match. “That needs to be investigated to find out whether some of those infections are due directly to the Atletico fans. There were coronavirus hot cities, and Madrid was one of those,” Rotheram told BBC.

“They weren’t allowed to congregate in their own country, but 3,000 of those fans came over to ours, and potentially may well have spread coronavirus,” he added.

Spain was one of the first countries to be affected adversely by the virus in Europe and continues to remain one of the epicentres of the disease.

“So it does need looking at, and it does need the government to take some responsibility for not locking down sooner.”

“If people have contracted coronavirus as a direct result of a sporting event that we believe should not have taken place, well that is scandalous,” Rotheram said.

LaLiga matches were already being played behind closed doors at the time of the match which meant that the travelling Atletico Madrid fans could not watch their own team play in their domestic league back home.

tags
top news
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Mystery of India’s lower death rates seems to defy coronavirus trend
Mystery of India’s lower death rates seems to defy coronavirus trend
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
Live: To kill coronavirus, Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectants
Live: To kill coronavirus, Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectants
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News