Cristiano Ronaldo completes 50 hat-tricks for club and country

Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday completed a half-century of hat-tricks for club and country when he scored four goals for Real Madrid against Girona in their 6-3 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 33-year-old Ronaldo has already scored most goals (21) in the year 2018. In La Liga, he is three strikes behind Lionel Messi (25 goals) with 22 this season.

In all competitions this season, Ronaldo has scored a total of 37 goals.

Ronaldo opened his account with a goal in the 11th minute, with assistance from Toni Kroos. He scored once again in the 47th minute to put Real Madrid ahead after Girona had levelled terms.

Ronaldo scored two more goals, in the 64th minute as well as in extra time (90+1’), to extend Real Madrid’s margin as Girona kept fighting till the end with goals from Cristhian Stuani (29’ and 67’) as well as Juanpe (88’).

This was the 34th hat-trick for Ronaldo in La Liga, whereas in Champions League he has scored seven. Ronaldo has recorded four hat-tricks in World Cup qualifying, while his next highest tally is in Copa del Ray (2).

He has scored one hat-trick each in the Premier League, European Championship Qualifying and the FIFA Club World Cup.