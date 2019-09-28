Cristiano Ronaldo has second-worst record for free-kicks in Serie A

football

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 18:26 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken some of the best free-kicks in footballing history during his time at Manchester United and Real Madrid. The Portugal forward also took a sensational kick from 25 yards out against Spain at the FIFA World Cup last year to help his side to a 3-3 draw in their opening game. But since his transfer to Juventus, the goals have dried out for Ronaldo, especially when he is allowed to take a set-piece.

According to recent stats, Ronaldo has created the record for second-worst free-kick taker in Serie A history. The 35-year-old has now gone on without scoring a single goal in 24 free-kcik attempts. The footballer has struck the defence wall 15 times, missed the target twice and has seen the goalkeeper make a save on seven occasions.

Meanwhile, the footballer is not having a great year so far, having only scored 16 goals so far. He recently came in the third position for Best Player of the Year category at FIFA Best Awards, with Lionel Messi picking up the trophy.

Last week, Aaron Ramsey’s first Juventus goal on his maiden start and Cristiano Ronaldo’s spot-kick winner saw the Italian champions seal a comeback 2-1 win over Verona on Saturday that put them top of Serie A ahead of the Milan derby.

Welsh international Ramsey pulled Juventus level in the 31st minute in Turin in reply to Miguel Veloso’s early Verona goal, with a well-taken Ronaldo penalty ensuring all three points for the hosts just after the break. It got Maurizio Sarri’s side back to winning ways after last weekend’s Serie A stalemate at Fiorentina and a 2-2 Champions League draw at Atletico Madrid midweek.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 18:25 IST