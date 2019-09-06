Cristiano Ronaldo sports leopard print dressing gown in hilarious new advertisement - WATCH VIDEO

football

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:26 IST

Even Cristiano Ronaldo has a bad day. At least that is what has been shown in the star footballer’s latest advertisement, in which he was seen sporting a leopard print dressing gown. The Juventus forward, who has his own brand CR7 which includes clothing, underwear and fragrances, recently appeared in an advertisement for his CR7 perfume. In the hilarious ad, the footballer is seen having a bad day which starts with him getting up to see “0 likes” on his social media post.

Then, the footballer is unable to control the ball and accidentally hits his dog, burns his toast and burns his tongue by taking a sip of hot coffee. He then accidentally falls down into the pool.

But Ronaldo finds his groove back as soon as he sprays his new CR7 perfume on himself. He, then scores a goal, gets a perfect toast, and even manages to have a date with his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been shortlisted along with Lionel Messi and Virgil Van Dijk for FIFA Best Player Awards. Ronaldo and Messi might have lost out to Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk in the recently held UEFA awards but the duo is a cut above the rest according former Manchester City defender Micah Richards. The right back, who last played for Aston Villa though doesn’t rate the Portuguese as the toughest opponent that he has faced.

“I think Ronaldo is the best this year because what he did for his country was amazing...He and Messi are unbelievable; Van Dijk also was good but what Messi and Ronaldo are doing is amazing,” Richards told Goal.com.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 14:25 IST