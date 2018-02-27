Delhi Dynamos FC shatter Mumbai City FC’s ISL play-off hopes with 5-1 hammering

Delhi Dynamos FC blew to bits Mumbai City FC’s hopes of making it to the playoffs of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) with a 5-1 thrashing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The hosts finished the game with 10 men after defender Pratik Chowdhary was sent off in the 77th minute, but managed to score three of their goals with a player less.

Playing in front of a sparse crowd, Dynamos were faster off the blocks and put Mumbai City under some early pressure.

In the fifth minute, the quick-footed Seityasen Singh broke away from the right flank, and with ample time and space with him, fed the ball to the teammate Nandhakumar Sekar, who promptly tapped the ball into the back of the net to give Dynamos a 1-0 lead.

Things slowed down after the first goal, with both sides struggling to create clear cut chances. Mumbai’s best chance of the half came in the 42nd minute when midfielder Sahil Tavora’s shot from the left of the goal managed to get past Dynamos goalkeeper Xabi Irureta, but was cleared off the line by defender Pratik Chowdhary.

The visitors started the second half better and needed just four minutes to find the equaliser. Forward Balwant Singh found himself in space on the left and his powerful shot was parried towards the goalmouth by Dynamos goalkeeper Irureta. Everton Santos finished off the rebound to make it 1-1.

Balwant came close six minutes later when his left-footed shot was saved by Irureta, while teammate Sanju Pradhan’s 56th minute shot was just inches away from giving Mumbai the lead.

The game was well poised till the 74th minute when Matias Mirabaje’s powerful left-footed attempt flew into the top corner of the goal, much to the delight of the handful of home fans.

However, disaster struck for the hosts shortly after when Pratik earned a second booking to be given his marching orders.

With a one-man advantage, Mumbai played a dangerously high offensive line that was exposed ruthlessly by the hosts in the last few minutes of the game.

In the 80th minute, Manuel Arana was brought down by Mumbai’s Tavora. The former stepped and finished off the resulting penalty to give Delhi a 3-1 lead.

Five minutes later, Arana broke away from the right and put a low ball into the box for Kalu Uche, who had started the game from the bench. Uche finished off from close range to make the score 4-1.

The hosts heaped more misery on Mumbai through Lallianzuala Chhangte in stoppage time, with the youngster rounding off keeper Amrinder to seal a 5-1 win for his side.