Documentary on Real Kashmir wins ‘BAFTA Scotland’ Awards 2019

football

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:04 IST

A documentary on Real Kashmir FC has bagged the prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) Scotland Awards 2019 at a glittering ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland.

Real Kashmir FC’s BBC documentary has won the ‘Single Documentary’ category at the British Academy Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) or BAFTA Film Awards Scotland.

Aired by BBC earlier this year and Directed by Greg Clark, the documentary takes us through the journey of former Rangers ace David Robertson as the head coach of Real Kashmir FC and how he brought a group of kids together to create a dream story as the team conquered the i-League 2nd division to become the champions of the 2017-18 season.

Speaking about the award, Mr. Sandeep Chattoo, Co-founder, Real Kashmir FC said, “It feels amazing to have received this award at one of the biggest platforms in the world, BAFTA. Our dream, which started as a small team of Kashmiri Youth, playing football as a hobby, soon became one of the biggest and the most successful dream runs by any team. We won the 2nd division on debut and finished 3rd in the 1st division i-League. This award is a tribute to each and every person who has contributed to making this club what it is today.

“I also thank David for his selfless effort in keeping the team together and would also like to thank Greg Clarke for bringing out the story beautifully on screen.” he added.

The documentary was nominated in 2 categories at BAFTA - ‘Director-Factual’ and ‘Single Documentary’.

Real Kashmir had also recently signed a British citizen of Indian descent, Kashif Siddiqi. Siddiqi, who has represented the Pakistan football team as an “overseas British South Asian footballer” is the co-founder of ‘Football For Peace (FFP)’.