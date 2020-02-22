Dortmund beat Werder Bremen 2-0 as Haaland keeps up scoring run

football

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:25 IST

Borussia Dortmund beat strugglers Werder Bremen with second-half goals from Dan Axel Zagadou and teenage sensation Erling Haaland on Saturday to climb into second place in the Bundesliga with their fifth win in the last six league games.

Zagadou volleyed in from a corner in the 52nd minute and 19-year-old Haaland tapped in for his ninth league goal in six Bundesliga matches in the 66th to continue his sensational scoring run since joining in the winter.

Haaland had also struck twice in the 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain in the Champions League in midweek.

Dortmund move up to 45 points, ahead on goal difference of RB Leipzig who were taking on Schalke 04 later.

Werder are anchored in 17th place following their sixth consecutive home defeat, a point above last-placed Paderborn. Bayern Munich are top on 49 points after their 3-2 win over Paderborn on Friday.