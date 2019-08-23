Durand Cup final: Mohun Bagan favourites against Gokulam Kerala

football

City soccer giants Mohun Bagan will be hot favourites when they take on Gokulam Kerala FC in the 129th Durand Cup final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday. Mohun Bagan got the better of Real Kashmir 3-1 in the extra time in the semi-final to reach the final, their first since 2009 after winning the crown a record 16 times.

Gokulam Kerala stunned East Bengal 3-2 on penalties in the other semi-final after a 1-1 stalemate in the extra time.

“It will be an open match. I don’t think we are favourites. Both teams have same possibility to win. It is 50-50. Both teams are equally good and played tough matches in the semifinals,” Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna said at the pre-match press conference.

Gokulam head coach Fernando Valera added that it will be a battle of nerves in the clash between two I-League outfits.

“It’ll be a battle of nerves what I feel. We had played the game against East Bengal with responsibility. Now, we don’t want to lose our focus before the final,” Valera said.

Mohun Bagan last bagged Asia’s oldest tournament in 2000 beating Mahindra United 2-1 by a golden goal.

