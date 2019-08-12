Dutch hero Wesley Sneijder announces retirement from football
Wesley Sneijder, who played 134 times for his country, made the announcement while speaking to the YouTube channel of his hometown club FC Utrecht after having bought a corporate box at their stadium.
The Netherlands’ most-capped player Wesley Sneijder announced on Monday his retirement from football, bringing down the curtain on a trophy-laden career that spanned 17 years.
“My connection to the town is big. Now I’ve retired from football I want a nice place to share my memories,” he said.
Sneijder’s career included a World Cup runners-up medal as well as Champions League, La Liga and Serie A titles.
The playmaker had successful spells with Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Galatasaray after having graduated from Ajax’s academy in 2002.
His final club was Al Gharafa in Qatar’s top-flight.
For his national side he was a losing finalist at the 2010 World Cup to Spain before a last four exit to Argentina four years later. He retired from international football last year.
