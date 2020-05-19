English Premier League witnesses six positive Covid-19 tests

football

Updated: May 19, 2020 21:54 IST

There were as many as six positive tests for coronavirus across three Premier League clubs on Sunday and Monday, the league said in a statement on their official website.

The Premier League plans to restart in June after games were stopped due to the global pandemic.

“The Premier League can today confirm that, on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

“Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs,” a statement on premierleague.com said.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and oversight.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the Premier League due to legal and operational requirements,” it further said.

Premier League clubs had agreed to start training in small groups from Tuesday.

On Saturday, the German Bundesliga returned to action after a 65-day break due to the pandemic. Spanish LaLiga is also aiming a mid-June return.

Meanwhile, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has confirmed that all its competitions, including Serie A, have been further suspended until June 14 amid the global pandemic.

The Serie A is one of the leagues in Europe that did not announce a premature end to the season. The French Ligue 1 thus far remains the only one among the continent’s top five leagues to have done so with PSG declared champions.